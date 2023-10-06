Watch CBS News
Firefighters respond to apartment fire in Boyle Heights

By Danielle Radin

/ KCAL News

Fire crews responded to a two-story apartment fire with visible smoke from the attic in Boyle Heights. 

The fire broke out around 3:28 p.m. Friday. According to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange, firefighters responded to the blaze in the 500 block of North Soto Street around 3:25 p.m. Crews appeared to quickly douse the flames.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. There are no reports of injuries. 

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

First published on October 6, 2023 / 4:03 PM

