Firefighters respond to apartment fire in Boyle Heights

Fire crews responded to a two-story apartment fire with visible smoke from the attic in Boyle Heights.

The fire broke out around 3:28 p.m. Friday. According to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange, firefighters responded to the blaze in the 500 block of North Soto Street around 3:25 p.m. Crews appeared to quickly douse the flames.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. There are no reports of injuries.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)