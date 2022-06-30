Watch CBS News
Firefighters rescue driver in South Gate after collision with light pole

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Firefighters rescued the driver of a vehicle that collided with a light pole in South Gate Thursday morning. 

The crash was first reported at around 5:45 a.m. near Tweedy Boulevard and Stanford Avenue. 

When Los Angeles County Fire Department units arrived at the scene, they quickly rescued the driver and occupant of the vehicle who were trapped inside due to the damage his vehicle sustained. 

Both people inside the car were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment, one of which was said to be in critical condition. 

June 30, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

