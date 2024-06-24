Firefighters quickly handle blaze burning off side of I-15 in Corona

Crews control blaze burning off side of 15 Freeway in Corona

Crews control blaze burning off side of 15 Freeway in Corona

Crews control blaze burning off side of 15 Freeway in Corona

Firefighters quickly handled a fire burning off the side of the I-15 Freeway in Corona on Monday, extinguishing the flames before they could reach a development of homes nearby.

It was first reported at around 2:45 p.m. just east of the freeway near Corona Avenue, according to Corona Fire Department officials.

Despite initial belief that the blaze had rapidly grown to consume 50 acres of brush, they finally mapped it at just over 11 acres.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.