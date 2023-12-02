Firefighters quickly contain fire at Granada Hills home

Firefighters quickly contained a fire that broke out at a house in Granada Hills late Saturday evening.

Aerial view of the home on fire. KCAL News

More than 30 firefighters with Los Angeles Fire Department were dispatched to the two-story home, located in the 11600 block of N. Ruffner Avenue, at around 10:20 p.m. after learning of the blaze, according to LAFD Spokesperson Margaret Stewart.

It took the crews just over 20 minutes to contain the fire, which they were able to prevent from extending into the attic of the home. They were also able to defend an additional building that was exposed to the flames.

No injuries were reported.

It was unclear what caused the fire.