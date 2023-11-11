Watch CBS News
Local News

Firefighters put out flames aboard sport fishing boat in San Pedro

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Firefighters Saturday put out flames aboard a 50-foot sport fishing boat in the San Pedro Harbor.

The fire was reported at 4:08 p.m. Saturday in Berth 85, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department's Margaret Stewart. That location is off Harbor Boulevard between Fifth and Sixth streets, near the Los Angeles Maritime Museum.

Firefighters had the flames out at 4:16 p.m., Stewart said.

One patient was evaluated for possible smoke inhalation, she said.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on November 11, 2023 / 4:38 PM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.