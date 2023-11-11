Firefighters put out flames aboard sport fishing boat in San Pedro

Firefighters Saturday put out flames aboard a 50-foot sport fishing boat in the San Pedro Harbor.

The fire was reported at 4:08 p.m. Saturday in Berth 85, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department's Margaret Stewart. That location is off Harbor Boulevard between Fifth and Sixth streets, near the Los Angeles Maritime Museum.

Firefighters had the flames out at 4:16 p.m., Stewart said.

One patient was evaluated for possible smoke inhalation, she said.