Firefighters make 'good progress' on 37,872-acre Lake Fire

Firefighters say they have made good progress on the Lake Fire, which has scorched 37,872 acres in Santa Barbara County.

The fire has been burning north of Los Olivos since July 5th and remains under investigation. Over 3,400 personnel have been dispatched in the firefight with 19 percent containment having been reached this weekend.

Firefighters said cooler temperatures and increased humidity were assisting in the firefight as the fire continues to "slowly back down" to the Sisquoc River on the north end, as of Sunday. Temperatures are expected to increase into the mid-80s to near 90s later in the day.

The following areas remain under evacuation orders:

The area east of La Brea Creek and Forest Route 10N06, south of the Los Padres National Forest boundary, and north of the Sisquoc River;

The area to the east of Lisque Creek and north of the Sedgwick Reserve facilities;

Goat Rock Areas (Area of Goat Rock, east of Figueroa Creek, north of the US Forest Service entrance at Happy Canyon Road, and south of Cachuma Mountain);

SB Ranger area (remote forest area east of Goat Rock);

Parts of the Figueroa Mountain area as follows: south of Tunnel House at Sisquoc River, east of Figueroa Creek, north of the southern end of Cachuma Mountain, and west of Los Padres National Forest areas; and

All areas from Figueroa Mountain Road at Junction Camp (including Tunnel Rd) to Chamberlin Ranch and all areas from Zaca Lake Rd. at Foxen Canyon Road north to the Sisquoc River.

The following areas remain under evacuation warnings:

The area north of Chamberlin Ranch and properties located southwest of the 5200 block of Figueroa Mountain Road. This excludes the area to the east of Lisque Creek and north of the Sedgwick Reserve facilities, which remains in Evacuation Order;

The Woodstock community and eastern parts of Oak Trail Estates;

The area of KP Ranch west of Alisos Road, and includes parts of Estelle Vineyard Drive, Santa Agueda Creek, and Brinkerhoff Avenue;

The area between 8721 Foxen Canyon Road and the intersection of Zaca Lake Road and Foxen Canyon Road. Foxen Canyon Road is this area is back open;

Area east of Kelly Canyon, north of Sisquoc River, west of La Brea Creek and Forest Route 10N06, and south of the Los Padres National Forest;

Area starting at the south end of Cachuma Creek, northeast of Santa Cruz Creek to Santa Cruz Peak, west through Grand Spring, and to the northern part of Cachuma Creek;

Area east and north of Alisos Rd (L-shaped road), west of Cachuma Creek, and south of the US Forest Service entrance at Happy Canyon Road; and

Areas north of Zaca Creek Road to Rancho Sisquoc and south of the Sisquoc River.

The following roads remain closed: Happy Canyon Road at the Forest Service Boundary; Figueroa Mountain Road at 1/2 mile north of Highway 154 and Calzada Avenue and Brinkerhofff Avenue at Roblar. For the latest on closures and evacuations, click here.