Lake Fire burns 57 square miles, evacuations expand in California's biggest blaze

In Santa Barbara County, the huge Lake Fire continues to spread after becoming the state's largest wildfire this year, its containment failing to improve as local authorities expand evacuation orders.

The wildfire has burned 36,707 acres — or about 57 square miles — and its containment rate has been 16% for three straight days, according to a Friday update from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire). Excessive heat warnings are in effect through the weekend, with temperatures of 90 to 100 degrees forecasted across the Lake Fire area, as the blaze moves into parts of the county where there have never been recorded wildfires before, Cal Fire officials said.

Firefighters work to contain the Lake Fire burning in Los Padres National Forest with evacuation warnings in the area on July 6, 2024 near Los Olivos, California. Getty Images

Since starting in a northern area of Santa Barbara County on July 5, the wildfire has burned mostly in remote areas but has spread closer to more populated areas and towns. Earlier this week, Cal Fire estimated it was just 8 to 9 miles from Los Olivos, the quaint Central California town known for its wine vineyards and home to Neverland Ranch, the estate once owned by Michael Jackson that's since been renamed Sycamore Valley Ranch.

California's Santa Ynez Valley is home to a region rich with agriculture and tourism so concerns are growing that such communities could be at risk, with homes and vast areas of farmland potentially threatened if conditions worsen.

As of Friday morning, three structures have been destroyed, five injuries have been reported including some suffered by firefighters and one structure has been damaged, according to Cal Fire.

The Lake Fire is by far the largest wildfire in California so far this year. Currently, the second-largest fire is the Sites Fire in Northern California's Colusa County, which burned 19,195 acres in June.

Firefighters had been making progress after the fire burned through 20,000 acres within the first three days of breaking out. But this week, hot and dry conditions complicated their efforts and containment has not inched upwards for three days.

People play polo as the Lake Fire burns in Los Padres National Forest, with evacuation warnings in the area on July 6, 2024 near Los Olivos, California. Getty Images

Cal Fire officials said Friday that the blaze was actively burning in some areas while firefighters have still managed to extinguish some hot spots along its perimeter, keeping it from spreading past control lines and maintaining a buffer zone along those edges of the fire.

On Thursday, another round of evacuation orders were issued by local authorities — this time, targeting communities northwest of the fire's edge near Santa Maria. An increasing number of warnings and mandatory orders have been issued in recent days, with Cal Fire officials saying Thursday an estimated 2,166 people are in evacuated areas or have been warned they may need to flee.

A searchable map showing the latest evacuation areas can be found here and a list of road closures can be seen here.

The American Red Cross closed a shelter it previously opened in Solvang. Local authorities have advised residents affected by the fire and needing to leave their homes to reach the Santa Barbara County Call Center at 833-688-5551.

The latest available emergency updates and resources, including assistance with finding shelter, can be found here.

The Ballard Inn, A Kirkwood Collection Hotel is offering complimentary rooms to firefighters and 20% off rooms for evacuees.

Other hotels in the Santa Ynez Valley are offering discounted rates to evacuees and those affected -- the Santa Barbara Independent has a list of a handful.