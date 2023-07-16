Watch CBS News
Firefighters lift evacuations related to 437-acre Reche Fire as containment increases

By KCAL-News Staff

All evacuation orders have been lifted for residents impacted by the Reche Fire, firefighters said.

The fire, which broke out Friday afternoon, has scorched 437 acres in the area of Reche Canyon Road near Moreno Valley in Riverside County. 

At least one home was damaged as a result. 

As of Sunday, the fire was 60 percent contained, according to Cal Fire.

July 16, 2023

