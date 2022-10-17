Firefighters knockdown brush fire in Pacific Palisades
Eighty six Los Angeles Fire Department personnel helped knockdown a two-acre brush fire that broke out Sunday evening in Pacific Palisades.
The two-acre brush fire started on the 15045 block of Corona Del Mar and Pacific Coast Highway on Sunday afternoon but was eventually contained by LAFD crews and the Santa Monica Fire Department.
The fire was burning in rocky terrain along Corona Del Mar.
LAFD announced that PCH will remain closed in the area until crews have completed their investigation.
