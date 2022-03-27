Firefighters knockdown apartment building fire in West Adams
Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters made quick work of a fire at an apartment building in West Adams on Saturday.
It took 31 firefighters, 13 minutes to put out the fire that started at a building currently under construction on the 2550 block of S. Thurman avenue, according to LAFD. It was first reported at 6 p.m.
No injuries were reported.
