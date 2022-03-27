Watch CBS News

Firefighters knockdown apartment building fire in West Adams

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters made quick work of a fire at an apartment building in West Adams on Saturday.

It took 31 firefighters, 13 minutes to put out the fire that started at a building currently under construction on the 2550 block of S. Thurman avenue, according to LAFD. It was first reported at 6 p.m.

No injuries were reported. 

