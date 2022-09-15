Firefighters knock out structure fire in Watts

Fire breaks out at structure in Watts

A fire broke out early Thursday morning at the 1536 block of East 102nd Street in Watts.

It's unclear at this moment how the fire started or how many valuable were lost in the fire.

Twenty-eight firefighters responded to the structure fire that broke out in the halls of the building.

Fortunately, firefighters managed to contain the fire within half an hour after arriving to the scene.

The fire did not spread throughout the walls of the structure, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

No injuries were reported at the scene of the fire.