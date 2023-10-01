Firefighters knock down blaze at vacant Fairfax duplex

Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters knocked down a blaze at a vacant duplex in Fairfax Saturday.

The fire was reported around 1:15 p.m. in the 600 block of N. Gardner Street. It took 31 LAFD firefighters roughly 25 minutes to put out the blaze at the 2,353 square feet building.

LAFD spokesperson Brian Humphrey said the building had a history of previous fires.

The home, which is suspected to be a place where squatters gather, was torn down by a bulldozer Saturday night after residents nearby said it was a dangerous location.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. There are no reports of injuries.