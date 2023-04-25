Firefighters investigating "oil-like substance" oozing out of ground near Rancho Park

KCAL News

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, authorities were first alerted about the material a little before 5:55 p.m. on Monday evening in the 2800 block of South Sepulveda Boulevard. While they do not foresee any "widespread public hazard," firefighters requested a vacuum truck and sand to diminish any possible environmental effects.

They also notified other agencies such as Clean Harbors, Street Service and Watershed.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find alternate routes.