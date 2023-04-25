Watch CBS News
Local News

Firefighters investigating "oil-like substance" oozing out of ground near Rancho Park

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Firefighters investigating "oil-like substance" oozing out of ground near Rancho Park
Firefighters investigating "oil-like substance" oozing out of ground near Rancho Park 00:46

Firefighters are investigating an "oil-like substance" oozing out of the ground near the Rancho Park neighborhood. 

oil-like-substance-spill-in-rancho-park.jpg
KCAL News

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, authorities were first alerted about the material a little before 5:55 p.m. on Monday evening in the 2800 block of South Sepulveda Boulevard. While they do not foresee any "widespread public hazard," firefighters requested a vacuum truck and sand to diminish any possible environmental effects.

They also notified other agencies such as Clean Harbors, Street Service and Watershed. 

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find alternate routes. 

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on April 24, 2023 / 7:58 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.