Firefighters investigating "oil-like substance" oozing out of ground near Rancho Park
Firefighters are investigating an "oil-like substance" oozing out of the ground near the Rancho Park neighborhood.
According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, authorities were first alerted about the material a little before 5:55 p.m. on Monday evening in the 2800 block of South Sepulveda Boulevard. While they do not foresee any "widespread public hazard," firefighters requested a vacuum truck and sand to diminish any possible environmental effects.
They also notified other agencies such as Clean Harbors, Street Service and Watershed.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find alternate routes.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.