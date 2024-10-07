Firefighters inspect remnants of Long Beach back house after possible explosion

Firefighters rushed to a Long Beach neighborhood on Monday after a possible explosion destroyed a back house.

It happened around 11 a.m. at a property in the 2800 block of Gale Avenue, according to the Long Beach fire and police departments.

Firefighters remained at the scene to inspect the destroyed building. An ambulance took one person with burns to the hospital. The severity of the injuries remains unclear.

Investigators are trying to determine what caused the explosion.

The blast caused roughly 2,000 residents to lose power. However, crews fixed most outages within a couple of hours of the explosion.