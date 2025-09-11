Watch CBS News
Firefighters in West Hills near Calabasas extinguish house fire

Firefighters from the Los Angeles Fire Department extinguished a house fire in West Hills near Calabasas on Thursday morning.

Around 5:13 a.m., crews were dispatched to a one-story house on the 22000 block of West Napa Street. When they arrived, they found the house with an attached garage containing two cars, fully engulfed in flames.

About 49 firefighters responded to the incident and it took them 38 minutes to gain access, confine and fully extinguish the blaze. The LAFD said there were "stubborn flames" that fully involved concealed spaces within the attic of the 1,900-square-foot house that was built in 1960.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

