Firefighters hoist woman found lying in Los Angeles River in Boyle Heights

Firefighters hoisted a woman who was found lying in the Los Angeles River in Boyle Heights to safety on Sunday morning.

They were called to the water near the 2700 block of E. Washington Avenue at around 9:30 p.m. upon learning that the woman was laying on her back in approximately 3-4 inches of static water," according to a press release from the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Crews arrived and found the woman but due to her location and limited access to the area, they had to lower a rescuer from the LAFD Air Ops helicopter.

At the time that they found the woman, who they believe is about 55 years old, firefighters said she could move her extremities but they were unable to determine her condition.

After they were able to successful hoist her from the water, she was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition. She has not been identified.

No further information was provided and it's unclear how the woman came to be in the river.