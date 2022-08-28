Watch CBS News
Firefighters gain ground on 150-acre East fire in Glendora

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Firefighters this weekend gained ground on the so-called East fire burning in steep terrain in Glendora.

The fire broke out Thursday and had scorched about 150 acres though no structures or homes in the area were threatened. As of Sunday, the fire was about 80 percent contained. 

Several roads in the area remained closed. These include East Fork Road from Highway 39 to Glendora Mountain Road; Glendora Mountain Road from Glendora to the East Fork; Glendora Ridge Road from Mt. Baldy to Glendora Mountain Road; as well as San Gabriel Canyon in East Fork Day Use/East Fork Trail areas and the OHV.  

A total of 270 firefighters from the Angeles National Forest were continuing their efforts to knock down the brush fire. The cause of the fire remains unknown.

First published on August 28, 2022 / 11:29 AM

