Firefighters extinguish trash fire in downtown LA's Fashion District

By Dean Fioresi

Firefighters were able to quickly gain the upper hand on a trash fire burning in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday. 

The blaze was first reported at around 4:15 p.m. in the 700 block of S. Kohler Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. 

It took crews just over 45 minutes to completely extinguish the fire, which they were able to contain to the outside yard of origin, firefighters said. 

"LAFD Heavy Equipment Operators are responding to assist with uncovering smoldering debris from the large pile of outside rubbish," the statement said. 

It's unclear what caused the fire. 

Firefighters said that the only structures that were ever threatened by the flames had already been burned during a previous incident. 

With SkyCal overhead, large plumes of smoke could be seen billowing above where the fire ignited. 

No injures were reported.

