Firefighters extinguish huge strip mall fire in Hollywood

By KCAL-News Staff

A structure fire was reported at a laundromat at 6383 W. Yucca Street at Cahuenga Blvd. at about 2 a.m. Thursday. Twitter: Los Angeles Fire Dept.

A structure fire was reported at a strip mall at 6383 W. Yucca Street at Cahuenga Blvd. at about 2 a.m. Thursday.

Eighty-one firefighters extinguished the blaze in about 90 minutes, according to the L.A. Fire Dept.

A 7-Eleven store is attached to a laundromat in the one-story strip mall building. The store sustained major damage. The fire is believed to have started in the laundromat, according to the LAFD. The fire spread through a shared attic.

The fire re-ignited at least once, and firefighters remained on scene dousing hot spots.

No injuries were reported.

Cahuenga was expected to remain closed between Franklin Ave. and Hollywood Blvd. for several hours Thursday morning.    

Surrounding buildings, including a hotel, were not damaged.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

First published on February 9, 2023 / 4:54 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

