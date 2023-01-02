Watch CBS News
Local News

Firefighters engage blaze at abandoned building in Huntington Park

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Alex Biston's weather forecast (Jan. 1)
Alex Biston's weather forecast (Jan. 1) 02:46

Firefighters were engaged with a Third Alarm fire at an abandoned building in Huntington Park Sunday afternoon. 

According to Los Angeles County Fire Department, the blaze was first reported at around 1:40 p.m. inside of a building located i the 2700 block of E. Slauson Avenue. 

The fire continued to rage nearly three hours later as firefighters utilized a defensive attack against the flames. 

No injuries were reported and a cause was not yet known. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on January 1, 2023 / 4:22 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.