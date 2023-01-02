Firefighters engage blaze at abandoned building in Huntington Park

Firefighters were engaged with a Third Alarm fire at an abandoned building in Huntington Park Sunday afternoon.

According to Los Angeles County Fire Department, the blaze was first reported at around 1:40 p.m. inside of a building located i the 2700 block of E. Slauson Avenue.

The fire continued to rage nearly three hours later as firefighters utilized a defensive attack against the flames.

No injuries were reported and a cause was not yet known.