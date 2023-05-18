Firefighters discover charred human remains in Los Feliz after dousing flames

A man was found dead inside a charred vehicle after a fire at a Los Feliz residence burned through three parked cars in a driveway and a two-story home Thursday afternoon.

Around 1:15 p.m., crews with the Los Angeles City Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 2000 block of N. Edgemont Street, where three vehicles were on fire in the driveway area of the rear of a two-story residence.

The fire grew to a greater alarm structure fire, burning the two-story adjacent home, while flames threatened a third home.

As the fire was extinguished from the three burning cars, firefighters discovered the remains of a man inside one of the cars.

Firefighters working to get flames under control at a Los Feliz residence that burned through three cars and a two-story home. A man was found dead inside one of the cars. KCAL News

No other victims or injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.