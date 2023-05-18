Watch CBS News
Firefighters discover charred human remains in Los Feliz after dousing flames

By KCAL-News Staff

A man was found dead inside a charred vehicle after a fire at a Los Feliz residence burned through three parked cars in a driveway and a two-story home Thursday afternoon.

Around 1:15 p.m., crews with the Los Angeles City Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 2000 block of N. Edgemont Street, where three vehicles were on fire in the driveway area of the rear of a two-story residence.

The fire grew to a greater alarm structure fire, burning the two-story adjacent home, while flames threatened a third home.

As the fire was extinguished from the three burning cars, firefighters discovered the remains of a man inside one of the cars.

los-feliz-fire.jpg
Firefighters working to get flames under control at a Los Feliz residence that burned through three cars and a two-story home. A man was found dead inside one of the cars. KCAL News

No other victims or injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation. 

First published on May 18, 2023 / 3:04 PM

