Firefighters discover charred human remains in Los Feliz after dousing flames
A man was found dead inside a charred vehicle after a fire at a Los Feliz residence burned through three parked cars in a driveway and a two-story home Thursday afternoon.
Around 1:15 p.m., crews with the Los Angeles City Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 2000 block of N. Edgemont Street, where three vehicles were on fire in the driveway area of the rear of a two-story residence.
The fire grew to a greater alarm structure fire, burning the two-story adjacent home, while flames threatened a third home.
As the fire was extinguished from the three burning cars, firefighters discovered the remains of a man inside one of the cars.
No other victims or injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.