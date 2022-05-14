Firefighters brace for busy weekend amid hot, dry conditions

Firefighters say they are bracing for a busy weekend amid the hot and windy conditions. To that end, firefighters are encouraging every family to have a safety plan.

"We are getting brush fires every single day whether it is windy or not, and it is going to be worse this weekend," said Chris Donelli of the LA County Fire Department.

Donelli recommended having an evacuation plan in place.

"Make sure you know how to get out whether you have children, pets and valuable documents. Have a plan in place where you can do it quickly," he said.

With drought conditions, Donelli shared that fire danger is a reality even in locations that have not dealt with fires in a while.