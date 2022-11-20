Firefighters battling vegetation fire that extended to commercial building in Sun Valley

Los Angeles Fire Department crews are working to take down a "wind driven" commercial building fire in Sun Valley.

The building located on the 11200 block of W. Penrose Avenue in Sun Valley caught fire after flames from a nearby vegetation fire spread to the adjacent building, according to LAFD.

The one-story building is located near the 5 Freeway. No injuries have been reported at this moment.

A total of 111 firefighters have been assigned by the ground and air to help take down what LAFD is calling the "Penrose Fire," which has been elevated to major emergency status.

LAFD has asked the California Highway Patrol to close both sides of the 5 Freeway through Hollywood (SR170) Freeway and Sunland Boulevard while crews work to take down the fire.