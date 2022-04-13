Firefighters battling large fire at hotel in Camarillo

Officials with the Ventura County Fire Department were reporting heavy fire throughout the third and fourth floors of a Camarillo hotel that was under construction.

Sky9's Desmond Shaw, reporting from overhead said it appeared that the hotel would be a total loss due to the fire.

The fire department tweeted that ladder trucks set up to flow large amounts of water into the building, while defensive operations were underway.

Fire and smoke was affecting traffic on the northbound and southbound 101 Freeway at Las Posas, according to authorities, and both sides of the road were closed temporarily.

The northbound side of the 101 at Las Posas is now open, though California Highway Patrol still has the southbound side closed.

