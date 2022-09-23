Firefighters battling 27 acre vegetation fire in Running Springs

San Bernardino County Fire Department crews are battling a 27 acre vegetation fire in the Running Springs area of San Bernardino County.

According to firefighters, the blaze, which has been dubbed the "Manzanita Fire" was first reported at around 3:20 p.m. near Highway 330.

Despite initial reports indicating the the fire had engulfed 50 acres worth of vegetation, a later update from San Bernardino National Forest revealed that "quick response and aggressive action from firefighters has held the fire to 27 acres, halting forward spread along ridge top."

Drivers heading through the area were advised to seek alternate routes as the highway was shut down due to the firefighting effort.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.