Firefighters battle Second Alarm fire on Lido Isle in Newport Beach

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Firefighters were engaged with a Second Alarm fire in Newport Beach late Tuesday evening. 

According to Newport Beach Fire Department, the blaze was first reported at around 9:55 p.m., when people on boats in the harbor saw that there was a home on fire on Via Lido Nord on Lido Isle, the manmade island located in the Newport Harbor. 

At least one home was said to be on fire, with flames presenting danger to surrounding structures. 

Police said that multiple people were rescued from inside the home and were being treated for smoke inhalation. 

More to come. 

CBSLA Staff
First published on December 20, 2022 / 10:41 PM

