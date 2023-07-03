Firefighters battle multi-acre blaze in Santa Anita Canyon

Firefighters are battling a multi-acre wildfire dubbed the "Chantry Fire" in the Santa Anita Canyon area.

As of 5 p.m., Angeles National Forest officials said that the fire had engulfed nearly four acres of vegetation in "steep" and "rocky terrain with high temperatures."

Multiple water-dropping aircraft could be seen assisting with the battle.

#Chantry Fire - Firefighters making great progress. Fire is currently 3.8 acres steep, and rocky terrain with high temperatures is challenging firefighter access. USFS, LACoFD, Sierra Madre and Arcadia FD assisting. @LACoFDPIO @TEMLASD pic.twitter.com/7Dkp47NARp — Angeles National Forest (@Angeles_NF) July 2, 2023

Units with the United States Forest Service, Los Angeles County Fire Department and the Sierra Madre and Arcadia Fire Departments are assisting as well.