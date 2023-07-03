Firefighters battle multi-acre blaze in Santa Anita Canyon
Firefighters are battling a multi-acre wildfire dubbed the "Chantry Fire" in the Santa Anita Canyon area.
As of 5 p.m., Angeles National Forest officials said that the fire had engulfed nearly four acres of vegetation in "steep" and "rocky terrain with high temperatures."
Multiple water-dropping aircraft could be seen assisting with the battle.
Units with the United States Forest Service, Los Angeles County Fire Department and the Sierra Madre and Arcadia Fire Departments are assisting as well.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.