Firefighters battle downtown Los Angeles 4-story building fire

Firefighters worked for two hours to put out a downtown Los Angeles vacant building fire Thursday, which was classified as a major emergency.

The fire was reported just before 11 a.m. at a four-story building at S. Hope Street and W. Pico Boulevard.

Los Angeles Fire Department crews first arrived at the sight of smoke coming from the building and quickly moved to a defensive mode, targeting the well-developed fire on the top, fourth floor. LAFD spokesperson Margaret Stewart said it is a 100-year-old building, and there were people inside when firefighters first arrived.

"There were some unhoused persons exiting the building. We did have firefighters place ground ladders to fire escapes because they could see there were a couple of people coming to the fire escapes," Stewart said. She did not have a count of how many people were actually in the building, but no injuries were reported.

Aerial footage showed a large cloud of smoke visible above the downtown Los Angeles skyline. Stewart advised commuters to avoid the area as Pico Boulevard was shut down. Just after noon, she said the fire was mostly extinguished but crews were remaining to put out hotspots.

LAFD crews battle a downtown Los Angeles 4-story building fire. KCALNews