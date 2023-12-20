Watch CBS News
Local News

The Doors' "Morrison Hotel" becoming affordable housing in Los Angeles

By Amy Maetzold

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

The iconic Morrison Hotel, made famous after it was the Doors' album cover in 1970, is set to become affordable housing in downtown Los Angeles.

The hotel was bought by AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) for $11.9 million at the beginning of December, according to the release. AHF plans to convert the building into 111 housing units at a cost of about $107,207 per unit.

The Doors drummer John Densmore and legendary rock photographer Henry Diltz helped Healthy Housing Foundation (HHF), a division of AHF, make the announcement on Tuesday.

The property was slated to become an upscale 444-room hotel with 136 luxury residential units before the developer defaulted on a $13.2 million loan over the summer after gutting the interior, the release said.

The historic rock hotel will be one of Healthy Housing Foundation's 15 properties in Los Angeles. HHF was launched back in 2017 to address the affordable housing crisis by converting older properties into useful spaces to help get people off the streets quicker.

First published on December 20, 2023 / 11:01 AM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.