Firefighters battle blaze at Koreatown apartment building
Firefighters are battling a blaze at a building in Koreatown.
The fire was reported about 8:50 a.m. at West 8th Street and South Manhattan Place in Koreatown, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange. The neighborhood is alongside busy Western Avenue.
Video from Sky 2 shows flames shooting out of the roof of the building.
It took firefighters 48 minutes to put out the blaze.
No injuries were reported, and its cause is under investigation.
