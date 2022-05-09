Watch CBS News
Firefighters battle blaze at Koreatown apartment building

By Darleene Powells

/ CBS Los Angeles

Fire at Koreatown apartment building under investigation
Fire at Koreatown apartment building under investigation 00:29

Firefighters are battling a blaze at a building in Koreatown.

koreatown-apt-fire.jpg
(credit: CBS)

The fire was reported about 8:50 a.m. at West 8th Street and South Manhattan Place in Koreatown, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange. The neighborhood is alongside busy Western Avenue.

Video from Sky 2 shows flames shooting out of the roof of the building. 

It took firefighters 48 minutes to put out the blaze.

No injuries were reported, and its cause is under investigation.

First published on May 9, 2022 / 5:25 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

