Firefighters battle blaze in Van Nuys commercial building

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

Crews were able to extinguish a greater alarm fire in Van Nuys Thursday night.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the fire started inside of a 50-foot-by-100-foot commercial building on west Stagg Street. 

Firefighters rained down water from above as the fire progressively grew, with flames consuming the roof of the building. 

After 80 minutes, crews knocked down the fire.

According to the department, 130 firefighters were dispatched to the fire. No one was hurt during the incident. 

First published on February 16, 2023 / 6:50 PM

