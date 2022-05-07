Watch CBS News
Attic fire damages historic 1912 Boyle Heights home

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Firefighters with the Los Angeles Fire Department extinguished an attic fire at a single-story 110-year-old Craftsman-style home in Boyle Heights that was built in the year 1912.

A total of 36 firefighters were sent at 10:01 a.m. Saturday to 948 S. Bernal Ave. had the blaze out within 25 minutes of their arrival, said Nicholas Prange of the LAFD.

"Firefighters entered the structure to gather belongings and cover them, in anticipation of the water to be deployed above in the attic space," Prange said. "Crews ascended ladders to the roof and coordinated with companies below for timely rooftop ventilation."

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. No injuries were reported in the blaze. 

