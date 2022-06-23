Watch CBS News
Firefighters attempt to rescue person in water below cliffs of Malibu

Firefighters are attempting to rescue a person floating in the water under the 29300 block of Cliffside Drive in Malibu. 

The rescue happened around 1:16 p.m.Thursday. 

Los Angeles County firefighters were doing CRP on the victim. The condition of the victim is not clear at this time. 

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

First published on June 23, 2022 / 1:29 PM

