Firefighters attempt to rescue person in water below cliffs of Malibu
Firefighters are attempting to rescue a person floating in the water under the 29300 block of Cliffside Drive in Malibu.
The rescue happened around 1:16 p.m.Thursday.
Los Angeles County firefighters were doing CRP on the victim. The condition of the victim is not clear at this time.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.