Firefighters are said to 'have a handle' on the Cobble Fire in Eastvale

Firefighters continue to battle the Cobble Fire which began Tuesday evening in Eastvale. 

As of Tuesday evening CalFire/Riverside County Fire Department reported the blaze burned between five and seven acres of brush in the Santa Ana River bottom, near the 7700 block of Cobble Creek Drive. 

Wednesday morning it was reported that the fire grew to about 10 acres with heavy brush in the river bottom providing fuel for the flames and wind adding to its acceleration.

Crews estimate that the fire could burn up to 25 acres. It was not immediately clear what caused the fire. 

No injuries have been reported and no evacuations have been ordered. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

