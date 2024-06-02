Firefighters airlift man to safety after falling 30 feet down seaside cliff in San Pedro

Firefighters airlifted a man to safety after he fell dozens off feet down a seaside cliff in San Pedro late Sunday evening.

The incident was reported at around 9:15 p.m. in the "Sunken City" area, located in the 4000 block of S. Bluff Place, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

They say that the 21-year-old man injured his back in the fall and he was unable to get back to safety on his own.

Along with the helicopter. land and sea units were called to the area for the rescue.

SkyCal was overhead as the man was hoisted into the LAFD rescue helicopter from the ground.

The victim's condition is not immediately known as he was flown to a nearby hospital for further treatment.