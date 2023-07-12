Watch CBS News
Firefighters "aggressively battling" 14-acre fire in Castaic

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Firefighters and water-dropping aircraft are "aggressively battling" a multi-acre fire burning in Castaic. 

According to Angeles National Forest officials, crews were dispatched to the scene at around 8 p.m. after learning of the fire, which has torched approximately 14 acres of vegetation thus far near Castaic Lake.

Both Los Angeles County Fire Department and United States Department of Agriculture Forest Service crews are assisting with the battle. ANF says that several night-flying helicopters are also assisting from above. 

They say that flames are moving at a "slow to moderate rate of spread" and pose a "low threat to the community."

The cause of the fire remains unclear. 

No injuries have yet been reported.

