Firefighter suffers heart attack before dying in house fire

Officials announced that Jonathan Flagler, a Los Angeles County firefighter who died in a house fire earlier this year, not only suffered a heart attack prior to his death but also discovered methamphetamine in his system.

He also tested positive for COVID-19.

"Fire Fighter Flagler's sacrifice and memory will not be forgotten," County fire said in a statement. "He remains a respected fallen hero of our Fire Department and County family."

Flagler died while battling a house fire in Ranchos Palos Verdes in the 30700 block of Tarapaca Road earlier this year on Jan. 6.

"The smoke and the fire overcame (the firefighter)," interim county Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said in January. "He put out a 'mayday' for assistance from the other firefighters that were at the scene, and they were able to quickly locate him, rescue him and start the life-saving procedures as necessary."

He later died at the hospital.

According to the Los Angeles County Coroner, Flager died from both a heart attack and suffocation. The medical examiner also said that the meth and COVID-19 were "significant conditions."

Flagler's wife and children claim they are planning to file a lawsuit for alleged errors.

"Our lawsuit will establish that the tragic death of Los Angeles County Firefighter Jonathan Flagler was caused when on-scene commanders failed to keep track of the firefighters inside the burning residence, maintain radio contact with those firefighters, and promptly rescue Jonathan," said the family's attorney Thomas Johnston.