Firefighter receives treatment on the scene of Sylmar house fire

A firefighter received treatment at the scene of a Thursday afternoon house fire in Sylmar.

The fire was reported around 12:45 p.m. in the 13700 block of West Oscar Street and the Los Angles County Fire Department worked to extinguish the flames before they reached other homes.

Two other buildings were threatened by the flames, and additional firefighters were sent to the scene. According to the LAFD, there was "excessive storage" outside the home, and the flames inside extended into the attic and to a garage.

It is not known what the firefighter was being treated for, or his condition.