Firefighter hurt in raging fire at commercial building in downtown LA

Crews extinguished a major fire at a commercial building in downtown Los Angeles that resulted in one firefighter being injured.

The fire broke out at a pallet yard on Newton and Long Beach avenues, spurring a massive response from LAFD.

Over 100 firefighters responded, and spent less than 90 minutes confining and extinguishing the raging fire. According to authorities, the flames had extended to a nearby pallet yard.

The injured firefighter sustained non-life threatening burn injuries. He was taken to a hospital in fair condition.

No one else was injured.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.