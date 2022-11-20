Watch CBS News
Firefighter hurt in raging fire at commercial building in downtown LA

By Iris Salem

/ CBS Los Angeles

Crews extinguished a major fire at a commercial building in downtown Los Angeles that resulted in one firefighter being injured. 

The fire broke out at a pallet yard on Newton and Long Beach avenues, spurring a massive response from LAFD. 

Over 100 firefighters responded, and spent less than 90 minutes confining and extinguishing the raging fire. According to authorities, the flames had extended to a nearby pallet yard. 

The injured firefighter sustained non-life threatening burn injuries. He was taken to a hospital in fair condition. 

No one else was injured. 

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

