FireAid audit finds no indication of fraud in funds for wildfire victims

Audit into FireAid finds no indication of fraud in funds for victims

An audit of the money raised during the FireAid concert found no indication of fraud or misappropriation of funds, according to the law firm that conducted the probe.

Despite praise from organizations for how quickly they received FireAid benefit funds, claims that donations were not reaching fire victims circulated online and on social media in July.

Event organizers eventually hired the law firm Latham and Watkins to audit the FireAid funds and tasked them with finding any misconduct.

"We have not identified evidence of any misrepresentation in the ... improper distribution of funds, improper use or misappropriation of funds, fraudulent intent or deviation from FireAid's state mission," Latham and Watkins said at the conclusion of its investigation.

The one-night event, held at both SoFi Stadium and the Forum, was produced by Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer and featured a lineup of music's biggest stars. After Ballmer and his wife Connie matched the donations made during the performances, the concert raised a total of $100 million for victims of the January wildfires and various nonprofits.

After seeing the online allegations of fraud, Rep. Kevin Kiley (R-Rocklin) wrote a letter in July calling for the Department of Justice investigation.

"We just want to get answers because a lot of people really gave generously to this cause," Kiley said in July. "The organizers themselves gave very generously. When you see reports that maybe the money didn't end up going to the folks that it should have, or the victims haven't been given the help that was intended."

The Los Angeles Times published an extensive investigation of FireAid funds, in which its journalists contacted more than 100 nonprofits listed as recipients of the concert, on the same day Kiley demanded an investigation.

The LA Times reported that the funds reached those organizations and that the money was a lifeline, helping to feed survivors, clothe fire victims, provide mental health services and save animals' lives.

"FireAid was extremely helpful for us," said Genevieve Riutort, president and CEO of the Westside Food Bank.

The Westside Food Bank has received $300,000 in FireAid funds so far.

"We saw pretty much a day after the fires and continuing on to this day, about a 30% increase in the number of people visiting both our direct service, free mobile markets and the pantries that we serve through our networks," Riutort said.

Kiley's office told CBS News Los Angeles that he will comment on the audit once he reviews the report.

FireAid officials shared a statement on their website following the release of the audit's findings. In part, it said: "The law firm conducted an independent review of the charity, and shared conclusive findings affirming that FireAid has acted in accordance with mission, has strong accountability measures and aid is reaching affected communities. In addition to sharing the independent review, FireAid furthered their commitment to transparency, issuing a public-facing Progress Report that clearly documents where FireAid funds came from, where those funds were distributed and how those funds are helping to support fire survivors."

California Gov. Gavin Newsom also shared a statement on the audit.

"We absolutely welcome this review! It complements the thorough investigations already taking place — including by the federal government, the state, and an independent review by the nation's leading fire experts," his statement said. "From day one, we've embraced transparency because Californians deserve nothing less."