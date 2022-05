CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (May 12 AM Edition)

Fire crews worked Thursday to contain flames burning through a residential building in Long Beach.

The fire erupted at the building in the 2800 block of East Artesia Boulevard, just south of the 91 Freeway.

It was not immediately known what sparked the fire.