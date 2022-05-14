Watch CBS News
Local News

Fire erupts at Hollywood residence; LAFD crews swiftly extinguish flames

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Firefighters responded to a large fire that broke out in the carport of a Hollywood residence Friday evening. 

The cause of the fire was not immediately known, but LAFD crews were dispatched to the scene on N. El Centro Avenue just before 8 p.m. 

With Sky9 overhead, the flames could be seen reaching out to a power line near the home, causing sparks to erupt repeatedly. 

Crews were able to quickly contain the flames before they were able to spread to any of the neighboring homes. 

First published on May 13, 2022 / 8:06 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.