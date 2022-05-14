Fire erupts at Hollywood residence; LAFD crews swiftly extinguish flames
Firefighters responded to a large fire that broke out in the carport of a Hollywood residence Friday evening.
The cause of the fire was not immediately known, but LAFD crews were dispatched to the scene on N. El Centro Avenue just before 8 p.m.
With Sky9 overhead, the flames could be seen reaching out to a power line near the home, causing sparks to erupt repeatedly.
Crews were able to quickly contain the flames before they were able to spread to any of the neighboring homes.
