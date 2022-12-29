Watch CBS News
Fire erupts after car slams into Glendora home

Firefighters were engaged with a residential fire in Glendora early Wednesday evening, which started after a car slammed into the home's gas line. 

According to firefighters, the crash occurred a little after 4:30 p.m. at a house located on Curtis Court. They say that the car sheared the home's gas line, causing flames to erupt. 

Both the home and the car were on fire before crews were able to maintain the flames. 

The circumstances leading up to the crash were still unclear. 

No injuries have yet been reported.

More to come. 

