Fire engulfs used car dealership and bicycle shop in San Pedro

By
Matthew Rodriguez
/ CBS LA

A used car dealership and bike shop in San Pedro caught on fire Tuesday night. 

The Los Angeles Fire Department said the blaze started at about 9:00 p.m. at 1615 S. Pacific Avenue. The fire engulfed the building, with a plume of smoke and flames billowing from the roof. 

LAFD described the incident as a greater-alarm fire. The situation forced LAFD to transition to a defensive mode, meaning crews left the building and shifted their firefighting efforts to using hoses from outside. 

Firefighters said both businesses had materials that helped fuel the fire, including lithium-ion batteries.

There were several buildings near the fire. 

