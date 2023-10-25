Fire crews extinguish Alameda house fire, where a person was found dead

Crews from the Los Angeles Fire Department quickly extinguished an Alameda house fire late Wednesday morning, leading them to find a person dead inside the home during their primary search of the blazed area.

Just before 11 a.m., 30 firefighters were able to extinguish the fire in 35 minutes.

The fire ignited from a room in the back of a house in the 1200 block of E. 35th Street, according to LAFD,

LAFD Arson is assisting in the investigation, per protocol.

Firefighters put out an Alameda house fire, where one person was found dead inside. KCAL News