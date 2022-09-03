Watch CBS News
Crews extinguish one-story structure fire in downtown Los Angeles

By CBSLA Staff

Firefighters with the Los Angeles Fire Department extinguished a commercial structure fire in the 770 block of East 17th Street. 

Smoke seen from downtown LA structure fire as Sky9 approached. 

The blaze, according to authorities, started just before 5 p.m., with flames coming through the roof. 

Authorities with LAFD requested two additional task forces to help fight the fire. 

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

September 2, 2022 / 5:35 PM

