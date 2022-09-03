Crews extinguish one-story structure fire in downtown Los Angeles
Firefighters with the Los Angeles Fire Department extinguished a commercial structure fire in the 770 block of East 17th Street.
The blaze, according to authorities, started just before 5 p.m., with flames coming through the roof.
Authorities with LAFD requested two additional task forces to help fight the fire.
No injuries have been reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.