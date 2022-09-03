Crews extinguish one-story structure fire in downtown Los Angeles

Fire breaks out at building in Downtown LA

Firefighters with the Los Angeles Fire Department extinguished a commercial structure fire in the 770 block of East 17th Street.

Smoke seen from downtown LA structure fire as Sky9 approached.

The blaze, according to authorities, started just before 5 p.m., with flames coming through the roof.

Authorities with LAFD requested two additional task forces to help fight the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

LAFD Alert- #DowntownLA Structure Fire 770 E 17th St MAP: https://t.co/ZmYxavB3jR FS10; *Tentative address* One-story commercial building with fire through the roof. Two additional task forces requested. DETAILS: https://t.co/vFGZx3z4cG — LAFD (@LAFD) September 3, 2022