Fire burns three-story apartment building in Westlake
Los Angeles Fire Department units are responding to a fire on the second floor of a three-story apartment building located on W. Ocean View Ave. in the Westlake area.
The fire broke out around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday.
There are no reports of injuries. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)
