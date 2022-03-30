Watch CBS News

Fire burns three-story apartment building in Westlake

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Los Angeles Fire Department units are responding to a fire on the second floor of a three-story apartment building located on W. Ocean View Ave. in the Westlake area.

The fire broke out around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday. 

There are no reports of injuries. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. 

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)

