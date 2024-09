Firefighters worked to stop a fire inside a Reseda home from spreading to neighboring houses on Monday.

The blaze started at about 5:40 p.m. in the 19300 block of W. Cantara Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

At least one neighbor got on his rough to douse his roof to prevent embers from sparking another fire.

LAFD appeared to get a handle on the fire at about 6 p.m.