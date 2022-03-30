Fire crews rescue woman stuck in trash chute in Koreatown building

Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters are attempt to free a woman stuck in a concrete trash chute in a four-story apartment building at 817 S. Hobart Blvd. in Koreatown.

Authorities said the female is 20 feet down the chute, from the roof of the building.

Urban Search and Rescue, along with Heavy Rescue specialists are evaluating the situation to determine how to safely access the woman, who is in unknown condition.

Firefighters deployed a rope system, secured the woman and lowered her down to the ground, according to LAFD. She was being evaluated by paramedics, but showed no signs of injury.

It is unclear at this time how she ended up getting stuck in the chute.