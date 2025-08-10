Watch CBS News
Fire at South LA battery storage facility causes explosion

Dean Fioresi
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Battery storage facility catches fire in South Los Angeles
Battery storage facility catches fire in South Los Angeles 00:19

No injuries have been reported after a fire at a battery storage facility in the Harbor Gateway area of Los Angeles, near Gardena and Inglewood, caused an explosion on Sunday

The fire was first reported at around 4:30 a.m. in the 16000 block of S. Vermont Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Crews say that the building caught fire after flames spread from a nearby trash fire. 

They said that the building doubled as battery storage and a subterranean electrical vault. When the attic of the became involved with flames, firefighters said there was a small explosion that caused the roof to partially collapse. 

"It took the combined effort of 144 firefighters 5 hours ... in defensive mode to contain the complex fire and mitigate various safety considerations," said a news release from LAFD. "Multiple LAFD units, including Hazmat, will remain on scene to monitor and control any fire or life safety hazards due to the large amount of lead-acid batteries burning at this commercial occupancy."

The fire was extinguished at around 10:30 a.m., firefighters said. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

